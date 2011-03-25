Unrest Explodes in Yemen

Source: MSNBC

The U.S. policy focus on Yemen has been largely driven by terrorism and security issues. Speaking on MSNBC’s Dylan Ratigan Show, Carnegie’s Christopher Boucek explained that “al-Qaeda has been the lens through which we view Yemen.” Yet Yemen is facing a host of systemic challenges that need to be addressed. The country suffers from chronic unemployment, corruption, a failing economy, and a population that is expected to double in twenty years. “Everything that could go wrong in Yemen is going wrong and focusing only on security ignores all the other instability,” argued Boucek. With Yemen’s President Saleh indicating that he is ready to relinquish power, it is important that the United States, its European partners, and Saudi Arabia assist Yemen during this transition period and not solely focus on counter-terrorism issues.