President Obama's Speech and Middle East Policy

Source: CNN International

In his speech on the Middle East, President Obama expressed support for the dramatic changes going on in the Middle East and aligned these changes with U.S. values and America’s own history of nonviolent civil disobedience, explained Michele Dunne on CNN International. The president also announced a substantial aid package for Egypt and Tunisia. Ultimately, Dunne said that “the speech was more timid than it needed to be.” In reference to Palestine and Israel, President Obama did not indicate any movement by the administration to begin a new push for peace. Instead, Dunne said, the president favored an approach based around negotiating borders and security before turning to weighty issues like Jerusalem and the fate of Palestinian refugees, an approach that Israel favors. Dunne suggested that Obama’s phrasing “should pave the way for a smother visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”