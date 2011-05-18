The Arab Spring and Palestine

Source: Charlie Rose Show

The Arab Spring has initiated a wave of change that will affect every aspect of life in the region, including the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “The Arab Spring is about people standing up against conditions they long were forced to accept,” Michele Dunne said on the Charlie Rose Show. The initial reaction of Palestinians to the Arab Spring was reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah. The past few weeks have also seen peaceful demonstrations in Gaza and the West Bank. However, the recent peaceful demonstrations on the borders of Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt represent a potentially new situation that scares Israel, Dunne said.

In regards to Egypt, Dunne suggested that “the Egyptian government is going to be more responsive to public opinion than it was during Mubarak’s reign.” This means that Egypt will begin to take on independent initiatives, as it did in facilitating reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah, without necessarily consulting with the United States.

