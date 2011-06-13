Source: Viewpoint with James Zogby

The assassination attempt on Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which resulted in his leaving the country for medical attention in Saudi Arabia, has only further complicated the political crisis in Yemen, explained Carnegie’s Christopher Boucek on Viewpoint with James Zogby. Boucek pointed out that the Yemeni constitution does not have a provision for what to do if the President is incapacitated. “The big question is whether the regime and Saleh’s son and nephews, who run the military, will be willing to give up power,” he said.

Further complicating the power struggle in Yemen is the variety of actors involved. Those who initially came out to protest--the youth, civil society, and human rights activists--were galvanized by similar issues as protesters in Egypt and Tunisia. They were eventually joined by the official opposition parties, known as the Joint Meeting Parties (JMP). Finally, elites outside of government, particularly from the al Ahmar family, have also entered the fray, introducing a new element of violence. Ultimately, said Boucek, “the youth are likely to get cut out when elites come together to make a deal and decided the political fate of Yemen.”

