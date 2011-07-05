in the media
Creating a Stable Security Situation in Afghanistan

Without a continued NATO presence in Afghanistan to facilitate a regional approach to resolving the problems facing the country, the creation of a stable security situation in Afghanistan is impossible.

by Petr Topychkanov
published by
Voice of Russia
 on July 5, 2011

Speaking on Voice of Russia, Carnegie Moscow Center's Peter Topychkanov explained that the upcoming NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan would not include all troops stationed in the country—some will be left for educating the Afghan security forces. A full withdrawal of NATO forces is not in the interest of neighboring countries, Topychkanov said. The Karzai government and the Afghan security forces are still weak and vulnerable to Taliban attack.

A continued NATO presence in Afghanistan help all countries involved, including China, Russia, Pakistan, and India, create a regional approach on Afghanistan, Topychkanov added. Without it the creation of a stable security situation in Afghanistan is impossible.

