India and Afghanistan's Strategic Agreement

India and Afghanistan's new strategic security agreement may be aimed at persuading Pakistan to stop supporting forces fighting the Afghan government, but it not likely to be a precursor to Indian troops on Afghan soil.

by Ashley J. Tellis
Background Briefing with Ian Masters
 on October 4, 2011

Speaking on Background Briefing with Ian Masters, Carnegie’s Ashley Tellis examined the new strategic agreement signed by Afghanistan and India. He argued that the agreement was intended, in part, as a shot across Pakistan's bow in order to show Islamabad that Kabul has other options if the Pakistan Army continues to support Afghan insurgencies. The agreement, however, does not presage a replacement of American troops by Indian ones, Tellis asserted. Instead, it relies on continued American involvement in the region.

