India and Afghanistan's Strategic Agreement

Source: Background Briefing with Ian Masters

Speaking on Background Briefing with Ian Masters, Carnegie’s Ashley Tellis examined the new strategic agreement signed by Afghanistan and India. He argued that the agreement was intended, in part, as a shot across Pakistan's bow in order to show Islamabad that Kabul has other options if the Pakistan Army continues to support Afghan insurgencies. The agreement, however, does not presage a replacement of American troops by Indian ones, Tellis asserted. Instead, it relies on continued American involvement in the region.