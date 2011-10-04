The Haqqani Network and Pakistani Intelligence

Source: C-SPAN's Washington Journal

Speaking on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, Carnegie’s Stephen Tankel examined the complicated relationship between the Haqqani network, Pakistan’s intelligence service (ISI), and Pakistan's overall strategy in Afghanistan. He argued that the Haqqani network is the most lethal insurgent group within Afghanistan, a status it maintains in part through its reliance on Pakistan as a safe haven. He noted, however, that U.S. Admiral Mike Mullen's assertion that the Haqqani network was a "veritable arm" of the ISI is subject to some doubt, as the exact level of Pakistan’s control of the group is unclear. Ultimately, however, Tankel argued that there is little doubt that Pakistan has used the Taliban in order to improve its own strategic position in Afghanistan.