U.S. Response to the Arab Spring

U.S. ambivalence toward the popular democratic outbursts of the Arab Spring stems from Washington’s economic and security concerns in the region.

by Thomas Carothers
published by
Foreign Policy Association
 on October 28, 2011

Source: Foreign Policy Association

Speaking with the Foreign Policy Association, Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers explained that one of the most striking things about the Arab Spring is the ambivalence felt by the United States toward this popular democratic outburst, esepcially in comparison to similar democratic uprisings in other regions of the world. He explained that this ambivalence is the result of Washington's numerous economic and security concerns that could be affected by the democratic developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

