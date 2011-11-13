Don't Rush to War with Iran

Source: GPS with Fareed Zakaria. November 13

The International Atomic Energy Agency recently released a report on Iran’s nuclear program and expressed for the first time concerns about a military dimension to the program. The report has revived the debate as to whether or not Israel or the United States should employ military action. Karim Sadjadpour argues that “the case for military action is not compelling” because “it is a simple mathematical question. Bombing Iran’s nuclear sites would set the nuclear clock back two or three years, but would resuscitate a deeply unpopular, ideologically bankrupt regime, prolonging its shelf life.” Indeed, most Iranians, despite their profound disaffection with the regime, are opposed to military action. While there is no doubt that this regime is odious, “it has homicidal tendencies, but is not suicidal,” notes Sadjadpour.

The challenge set by Iranian’s nuclear program is really a “post-American challenge,” asserts Sadjadpour. There are two options, in terms of coercion, that the Obama administration can take. The first is to impose draconian sanctions with a weak coalition that does not include important states like China, India and Russia. Alternatively, the administration can pursue more mild sanctions with a robust international coalition. The second approach is much more likely to pressure Iran to give up its nuclear program.