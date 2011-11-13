in the media

Don't Rush to War with Iran

The challenge set by Iran’s nuclear program is a post-American challenge.

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
GPS with Fareed Zakaria. November 13
 on November 13, 2011

Source: GPS with Fareed Zakaria. November 13


The International Atomic Energy Agency recently released a report on Iran’s nuclear program and expressed for the first time concerns about a military dimension to the program. The report has revived the debate as to whether or not Israel or the United States should employ military action. Karim Sadjadpour argues that “the case for military action is not compelling” because “it is a simple mathematical question. Bombing Iran’s nuclear sites would set the nuclear clock back two or three years, but would resuscitate a deeply unpopular, ideologically bankrupt regime, prolonging its shelf life.” Indeed, most Iranians, despite their profound disaffection with the regime, are opposed to military action. While there is no doubt that this regime is odious, “it has homicidal tendencies, but is not suicidal,” notes Sadjadpour.  

The challenge set by Iranian’s nuclear program is really a “post-American challenge,” asserts Sadjadpour. There are two options, in terms of coercion, that the Obama administration can take. The first is to impose draconian sanctions with a weak coalition that does not include important states like China, India and Russia. Alternatively, the administration can pursue more mild sanctions with a robust international coalition.  The second approach is much more likely to pressure Iran to give up its nuclear program. 
Political ReformNuclear PolicyMiddle EastIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.