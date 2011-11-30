The North Caucasus: Russia’s Internal Abroad?

The North Caucasus occupies a particular place in Russia, creating many problems for the country, solutions to which have not yet been found. However, Russia itself, or more precisely, the federal Center, is responsible for many of the region’s troubles. Mutual grievances, whether fair or not, lead to mutual discontent.

Alexey Malashenko analyzes the current situation in the North Caucasus, which is, in the opinion of many people elsewhere in Russia, has become a kind of an “internal abroad.”

Key Conclusions: