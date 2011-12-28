in the media
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Russia Doesn’t Want NATO Option in Syria

Moscow does not believe that withdrawing the support from the Syrian government and giving this support to the opposition will resolve the conflict in the country.

by Dmitri Trenin
published by
CNN
 on December 28, 2011

Source: CNN

On CNN, Carnegie Moscow Center's Dmitri Trenin explained why Moscow does not want NATO forces used in Syria as they were in Libya.

Unlike much of the West, Moscow sees people on both sides fighting the civil conflict in Syria out and doesn’t believe that withdrawing the support from the Syrian government and giving this support to the opposition is the appropriate solution, said Trenin. He noted that Russians don’t like the way NATO handled the operations in Libya, and they don’t want to have a Libya-like scenario in Syria. Syria is a center of the Middle East, and Moscow doesn’t want to see a major conflict in this region, Trenin added.

