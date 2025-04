Source: National

Sectarian tensions are high in Egypt. Unless Cairo acts to promote tolerance and understanding of various religious identities, to truly build a democratic, pluralistic society, sectarian conflict will continue to plague Egyptian society.

A fundamental step in the right direction is the recent assertion of "basic freedoms" unveiled by Al Azhar, the highly respected religious authority among Sunni Muslims the world over.

This article was originally published in The National.