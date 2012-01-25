Sanctions, the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran

Source: France 24

Speaking to France 24, Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour explained that it is highly unlikely that Tehran will close the Strait of Hormuz. He contended that closing the Strait was akin to threatening to perform a suicide bomb attack. Eighty percent of Iran’s revenue emanates from oil that passes through the Strait and the move would likely infuriate China, which is Iran’s largest and most important export market. Yet even if Tehran is unlikely to close the Strait, Sadjadpour asserted they are also unlikely to abandon their nuclear program. “Despite the unprecedented nature of the international pressure on Iran,” said Sadjadpour, “it is highly unlikely that they will compromise. Khamenei has always believed that compromising shows weakness.”