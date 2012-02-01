An Increased Threat from Iran?

Source: Anderson Cooper 360

Despite increased tension between the United States and Iran, Karim Sadjadpour, appearing on Anderson Cooper 360, stated that he is extremely skeptical that the Iranian regime will commit an act of terror on U.S. soil. Although Supreme Leader Khamenei has always taken a hardline stance against the United States, he is a state actor and knows that any attack from Iran would have significant repercussions. Khamenei is chiefly concerned with the maintenance of his own power and any attack against the nited States could place that in jeopardy. “The Iranian regime is homicidal, particularly to its own population, but it is not suicidal,” concluded Sadjadpour.