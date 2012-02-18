Xi Jinping Goes Stateside

Source: CNTV

Speaking on CNTV, Carnegie’s Zhang Chuanjie elaborated on the importance of Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States, particularly in light of the upcoming presidential elections in the United States and leadership transition in China. “Both countries will experience some leadership changes this year and this is the first time in the history of the U.S.-China relationship,” Zhang said.



Zhang asserted that since Nixon’s visit some 40 years ago, the U.S.-China relationship has undergone tremendous changes and is affected by challenges and competition between the two nations. Nevertheless, strong trade links have helped keep U.S.-China relations on track, he concluded.

