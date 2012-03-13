in the media

Afghanistan's Heart and Minds

The recent shooting by a rogue American soldier puts the U.S. mission in Afghanistan in danger, and has raised new questions about the pace of the American transition.

by Stephen Tankel
published by
WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show
 on March 13, 2012

Source: WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show

Recently, a lone American soldier went rogue in Afghanistan and killed sixteen civilians. Speaking on WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show, Stephen Tankel discussed the consequences of this attack on the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of the Obama Administration's renewed debate over the pace of the transition. Tankel noted the importance of weighing U.S. responsibility to the nation of Afghanistan and the merits of continuing the war.

This discussion was originally broadcast on The Brian Lehrer Show.

SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaAfghanistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.