Afghanistan's Heart and Minds

Source: WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show

Recently, a lone American soldier went rogue in Afghanistan and killed sixteen civilians. Speaking on WNYC's Brian Lehrer Show, Stephen Tankel discussed the consequences of this attack on the U.S. mission in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of the Obama Administration's renewed debate over the pace of the transition. Tankel noted the importance of weighing U.S. responsibility to the nation of Afghanistan and the merits of continuing the war.

This discussion was originally broadcast on The Brian Lehrer Show.