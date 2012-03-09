Iran is ‘Years Away’ from a Nuclear Weapon

Source: MSNBC's Morning Joe

Speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour stated that, as tensions between the Obama administration and Israel over Iran’s nuclear program continue, much discussion has focused on whether or not Iran can be counted on as a rational actor in international politics. Sadjadpour explained that “Iran is a rational actor in the sense that staying in power is paramount. The regime is homicidal but it is not suicidal.” However, it will ultimately prove extremely difficult to reach a modus vivendi with a regime that relies on anti-Americanism as an inextricable component of its ideology, Sadjadpour added.

One of the chief points of contention between the Obama administration and the Israelis centers on how far away Iran is from developing the capacity to weaponize its nuclear program. Sadjadpour said that the Iranians are at a minimum of two years before they will be able to have the bomb. “The reality is we often talk ourselves into hyperventilation on this issue, but there is still a significant amount of time to engage in diplomacy,” he concluded.