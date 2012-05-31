Violence Worsens in Syria

Source: BBC World News

In an interview with BBC World News, Carnegie Middle East Center director Paul Salem explained that over the past several months Syria has been descending into what will likely be a long and devastating civil war, creating vulnerability throughout the region. In the wake of peaceful protests’ failure, both the Syrian government and opposition groups now rely upon violence, creating a culture of brutality and unaccountability, as evidenced by last week’s brutal massacre in Houla.

Though Salem asserted that the Assad regime never had any intention of taking Kofi Annan’s peace plan seriously, he contended that mediation, diplomacy, and international pressure must continue. “We might reach a day months from today when the regime will become serious about negotiation, and we should be ready with an exit plan for Syria to allow Syria to avoid complete civil war and complete devastation,” he concluded.