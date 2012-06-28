Nuclear Five in Washington Discuss Nonproliferation

Source: Voice of Russia

The Nuclear Five, which includes Russia, the United States, the UK, China, and France, are holding meetings in Washington to discuss the overall process of nonproliferation. Speaking on Voice of Russia, the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Peter Topychkanov said that nuclear nonproliferation will only be successful if the Nuclear Five, especially the United States and Russia, set an example for the rest of the world by fulfilling their pledges to pursue disarmament.

Whether or not the Washington meeting brings concrete successes, active discussions are a step in the right direction, Topychkanov added.