in the media
Carnegie China

Bohai Bay Oil Spills

The Bohai Bay oil spill serves as an example of the grave environmental risks of drilling for oil and the need for government oversight of oil companies.

by Wang Tao
published by
CCTV
 on July 14, 2012

Source: CCTV

Speaking to CCTV, Carnegie’s Wang Tao discussed the Chinese government’s response to the ConocoPhillips oil spill in the Bohai Bay. He stated that the event should serve as a wake up call to the environmental risks of drilling for oil and the need for government oversight of oil companies working in Chinese waters. 

The events in Bohai Bay revealed how unprepared ConocoPhillips and the Chinese government were to respond to ecological problems, Wang explained. He stated that better regulation and monitoring of oil production activities are needed, adding that when problems arise, solutions should not be left entirely up to the oil company. He also recognized that NGOs must pressure the government to assume accountability and responsibility for environmental issues. Both the oil companies and the government can learn from the events in Bohai Bay and thus avoid future environmental problems in the South China Sea, Wang concluded.   

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.