The Future of U.S.-Pakistan Relations

Source: Washington Journal

Speaking on the Washington Journal, Carnegie's Stephen Tankel discussed some of the context and consequences of Pakistan's recent decision to re-open its border crossings for U.S. and NATO military transit into Afghanistan. He argued that while this decision was a step forward, the bilateral relationship was still a troubled one. Pakistan desperately needs to normalize its relations with its neighbors and enter into a more transactional, distanced relationship with the United States, he asserted. Tankel also discussed Lashkar-e-Taiba, the jihadi group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attack, and stated that it may gain increasing staying power in Pakistani society if the Pakistani state does not stop its support soon.