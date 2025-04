Source: National

Armed militias were once the salvation of Libya. Today, they are what stands in Libya's way. In Benghazi, where I recently returned, a large demonstration gathered last weekend to demand the demobilisation and the reintegration of these combatants into the state.

At the very least, the public wanted them to put down their arms and leave. Amazingly, two militias did both.

