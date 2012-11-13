A Test of Political Will for China’s Leaders

Source: CNBC

Speaking on CNBC, Carnegie's Evan Feigenbaum explained that Chinese leaders understand intellectually that the task of economic rebalancing is important. This tough reform process will be intrinsically political, he said. Vested interests, many of them state actors who have benefited from economic growth and become more powerful in the last ten years, will oppose changes to the status quo. Such domestic struggles will also shape China’s actions on the international stage, Feigenbaum concluded.