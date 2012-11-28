Afghanistan After 2014

Source: KCRW

What are the pitfalls that the United States faces as it prepares to leave Afghanistan over the next two years? Speaking on KCRW radio, Carnegie’s Sarah Chayes participated in panel discussion on the pitfalls facing the United States as it prepares to leave Afghanistan over the next two years.

Chayes argued that the current topics dominating discussion in the White House and the Pentagon are the number of troops and the pace of withdrawal. But, she said, these are not the chief issues that will affect the chances of achieving lasting peace and security in the country. Instead, Chayes recommended looking at the state of civil society in Afghanistan. Chayes highlighted two areas of concern: the economy and the role of neighboring Pakistan.

Chayes lamented the “acute capture” of the state’s economic resources by elite cliques, and warned that if the distribution of resources is not fairer and more equitable, long term stability in Afghanistan is unlikely. Pakistan: Chayes advised high-level diplomatic engagement with Pakistan on its legitimate strategic goals for the region along with policy instruments designed to dissuade Pakistan from acting through militant proxies like the Taliban or the Haqqani network. She suggested that without bringing Pakistan on board, there is unlikely to be a lasting solution to the security problems Afghanistan faces.

This broadcast originally aired on KCRW Radio.