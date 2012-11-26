in the media
China's Climate Change Policy and Doha

In the run-up to Doha, China has made its commitment to curbing fossil fuel emissions clear.

by Wang Tao
CNTV
 on November 26, 2012

Speaking on CCTV, Carnegie's Wang Tao explained that China has ambitious plans to reduce its carbon intensity by 2020. Beijing has announced that it would implement domestically any commitments China agreed to at the international level. While this type of commitment is rare compared to other major emitters, Tao added that China’s steps thus far are not as strong as they should be.

Tao asserted that the second commitment phase of the Kyoto protocol is the most important topic at the Doha negotiations. If a second commitment can be reached it would show the dedication of major emitters to reducing fossil fuel consumption and curbing climate change, Tao concluded.
 

