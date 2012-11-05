in the media

Exporting Freedom?

The United States must balance its goal of democracy promotion with its economic, political, and security interests.

by Thomas Carothers
published by
RT CrossTalk
 on November 5, 2012

Speaking on RT’s Crosstalk, Carnegie's Thomas Carothers explained that the United States is always struggling to balance its goal of democracy promotion with its economic, political, and security interests. He argued that the resulting policy inconsistencies do not diminish the overall significance of U.S. democracy assistance, which has been substantial. The United States is part of a wider network of established democracies engaging in democracy assistance around the world, Carothers added. Rather than seeking direct regime change, the majority of these efforts aim at strengthening existing political reform efforts.

