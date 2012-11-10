Source: Flemish Parliament

Each year, the Flemish Peace Institute, the Peace Fund of the City of Ypres, and the In Flanders Fields Museum commemorate the end of the First World War with a Remembrance Day Lecture. This year, Carnegie’s Jan Techau was invited to discuss his thoughts on war and peace on the eve of Armistice Day. Techau took this opportunity to discuss the process of peace in Europe and beyond.

Highlights