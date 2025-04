Source: CNTV

Speaking to CNTV from Doha, Carnegie’s Wang Tao listed the two main areas of contention at the negotiations: agreeing to a second commitment period for the Kyoto protocol and financing to tackle climate change for developing countries. These are two very divisive issues creating tensions between developed and developing countries. Wang argued that “compromises have to be made among nations so that we can achieve a more successful and balanced outcome from Doha.”