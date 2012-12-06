U.S.-China Cooperation

Source: Huanqiu Net

Speaking to Huanqiu Net, Carnegie’s Paul Haenle explained that the United States has actually been involved in East Asia since WWII and its presence has enabled the region to grow economically and maintain stability. Haenle argued that “the pivot” was actually a political message, meant for the domestic U.S. audience to indicate that the Obama administration would be moving away from the war and turmoil in the Middle East and toward a prosperous and stable Asia.

Talking about China’s leadership transition, Haenle said that it’s “in the interest of China and United States to find ways to put the relationship on more stable footing going forward”. He cited cooperation on piracy off the coast of Somalia as an example. This is the first point in the history of U.S.-China relations that the two countries are working together on important global issues, asserted Haenle.