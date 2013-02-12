North Korea Conducts Most Powerful Nuclear Test Yet

Source: Take Away with John Hockenberry

Speaking to John Hockenberry on the Take Away, Carnegie's James Schoff offered some thoughts on North Korea's third, and largest, nuclear test. While the test came as no surprise, fitting in with December's test, Schoff still stressed that Tueday's underground test should be considered a new watershed.

From the official announcement, Schoff inferred that North Korean technical capacities are most likely progressing. He added that experts may be able to better qualify this progress if any leak from the test site is detected. Overall, however, since the country's policy remains far from posing an immediate threat, Schoff concluded that the pressure exerted by the international community should be sufficient for now.