in the media

North Korea Conducts Most Powerful Nuclear Test Yet

While the third North Korean nuclear test is a serious watershed, the country's policy remains far from posing an immediate threat.

by James L. Schoff
published by
Take Away with John Hockenberry
 on February 12, 2013

Source: Take Away with John Hockenberry

Speaking to John Hockenberry on the Take Away, Carnegie's James Schoff offered some thoughts on North Korea's third, and largest, nuclear test. While the test came as no surprise, fitting in with December's test, Schoff still stressed that Tueday's underground test should be considered a new watershed.

From the official announcement, Schoff inferred that North Korean technical capacities are most likely progressing. He added that experts may be able to better qualify this progress if any leak from the test site is detected. Overall, however, since the country's policy remains far from posing an immediate threat, Schoff concluded that the pressure exerted by the international community should be sufficient for now.

Nuclear PolicyEast AsiaNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.