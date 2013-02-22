Report Urges Japan, Russia to Come to Agreement Over Kuril Islands

Source: Voice of Russia's Morning Show

A new report by Dmitri Trenin and Yuval Weber works to find a solution to a 60-year dispute between Russia and Japan. Voice of Russia's Kim Brown spoke with Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

The dispute goes back to the Treaty of San Francisco in the 50s, and farther back, reflecting the border changes in Russia and Japan's borders as the two countries clashed, Trenin explained. Currently, ownership of the South Kuril Islands is shared, with Japan claiming two pieces of the string of islands.

Trenin suggested, among other options, that Russia give up the islands. His report also urges both countries to de-militarize the area as they work towards a solution.