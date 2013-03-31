China-Russia Energy Cooperation

Source: CCTV

Speaking to CCTV, Carnegie’s Wang Tao discussed the future of energy cooperation between China and Russia as the two powers seek to implement a series of agreements currently impeded by disagreements over gas prices and pipeline construction. While “strong energy cooperation” would be a “great breakthrough,” Wang Tao recognized that such collaboration will need time to develop.



Turning to the growing role of energy as a major contributor to Chinese diplomacy, Wang highlighted that China’s oil and energy state owned enterprises have been investing abroad for years to meet rising energy demands in China. Nevertheless, Wang said that China should be simultaneously investing in renewable and sustainable energy sources and technologies to secure China’s energy needs in the long run. <