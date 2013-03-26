Musharraf Returns to Pakistan

Source: CTV News Weekend

Despite the threat of legal action arising from alleged abuses during his tenure as president, Pervez Musharraf has returned to Pakistan with hopes of contesting the elections scheduled for May 11, 2013. Speaking on CTV, Carnegie's Stephen Tankel discussed the risks Musharraf takes on personally by choosing to return now, as well as the stakes for the elections. Tankel argued that Musharraf's return has the potential to upset a number of key players, including high-ranking military figures, but may also have minimal impact on the electoral outcome due to his diminished popularity.

This interview was aired on CTV.