How Should Trump II Shape U.S. Foreign Policy?

I'm excited to welcome you to the first edition of the Carnegie American Statecraft Program newsletter. In each edition, we'll explore a pressing question of U.S. foreign policy, share the latest analysis from our scholars, and highlight pieces from other experts that especially impressed us--check out our top-three at the end of this email.



Here we focus on the impending transition to Trump II. The incoming team will suffer no scarcity of foreign policy challenges. But with challenges also come opportunities.



What should they do?



The Trump administration’s plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine could be a big step in the right direction. We’ll be tracking whether they build the team and deploy the diplomatic skills needed to pull off what is sure to be a complex and vexing negotiation.



Trump has promised major changes in U.S. foreign policy beyond Ukraine, but getting there is no small task. As Stephen Wertheim and I write, “Since World War II, many U.S. leaders have attempted to change the country’s foreign policy, and their efforts have often fallen short. Inertia is a powerful force.”



We were surprised at how little China factored in the elections, given widespread concern about the President Xi’s intentions with Taiwan and rising hostilities around the world. Is this an opening for progress on the set of goals we recently outlined for putting the relationship on steadier ground?



Closer to home, Peter Harrell argues that the Trump administration can leverage the 2026 USMCA renegotiations to strengthen U.S. industry, build supply chain resilience, and promote secure supplies for clean energy materials.



Global reactions to the election have meanwhile been rolling in—some governments are scrambling to “Trump-proof” their strategies, while others anticipate economic opportunities and a relief from the Biden administration’s focus on human rights and democracy.



We truly want to hear your thoughts on what lies ahead in 2025. Please click below to subscribe to this newsletter and drop us a note on X (@CEIPStatecraft) or LinkedIn.



Christopher S. Chivvis