What Sets Trump's Foreign Policy Apart This Term?

STEPHEN WERTHEIM: THE ENEMY WITHIN



What seems most distinctive about Trump’s second go-round is that the president manifests more animus for “the enemy within,” as he calls it, than for America’s adversaries abroad. This was put in gobsmacking relief when his administration simultaneously bypassed Israel to negotiate directly with Hamas — a taboo only Trump could break — and rounded up foreign students on American campuses for pro-Palestinian speech. Unlike in his first term, Trump is taking remarkable steps to make deals with overseas adversaries (Russia, Iran, Yemen’s Houthis) and avoid casting them as permanent enemies (China). But it’s one thing to seek better relations and another to achieve it — and in an inversion of the adage that politics stops at the water’s edge, Trump’s interest in deal-making starts at the water’s edge.