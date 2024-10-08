Program
Carnegie California
Emerging AI Policy

States and cities are at the vanguard of AI policy. In 2024, California State Bill 1047 sat at the center of the subnational debate offering the most ambitious vision yet of AI regulation, and its trajectory will continue to shape policymaking around the country into 2025.

California capitol building dome with US and state flags
commentary
A Heated California Debate Offers Lessons for AI Safety Governance

The bill exposed divisions within the AI community, but proponents of safety regulation can heed the lessons of SB 1047 and tailor their future efforts accordingly.

· October 8, 2024
event
The Future of AI Regulation: A California Bill Shaping the Debate
September 12, 2024

This sixty-minute debate will feature four leading voices—two pro, two con—addressing this proposition before our local and global audience: “If SB-1047 in its current form becomes law, it will do more good than harm.” 

  • Dan Hendrycks
  • Lauren Wagner
  • +3
map of the US with lights across it and a focus on California
commentary
All Eyes on Sacramento: SB 1047 and the AI Safety Debate

The bill has galvanized a discussion about innovation, safety, and the appropriate role of government—particularly at the subnational level—in AI regulation.

· September 11, 2024