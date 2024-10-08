Emerging AI Policy

The bill exposed divisions within the AI community, but proponents of safety regulation can heed the lessons of SB 1047 and tailor their future efforts accordingly.
States and cities are at the vanguard of AI policy. In 2024, California State Bill 1047 sat at the center of the subnational debate offering the most ambitious vision yet of AI regulation, and its trajectory will continue to shape policymaking around the country into 2025.
This sixty-minute debate will feature four leading voices—two pro, two con—addressing this proposition before our local and global audience: “If SB-1047 in its current form becomes law, it will do more good than harm.”
The bill has galvanized a discussion about innovation, safety, and the appropriate role of government—particularly at the subnational level—in AI regulation.