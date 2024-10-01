Program
Democracy, Conflict, and Governance
HomeDemocracy PolicyGlobal DemocracyU.S. DemocracyTech and DemocracyGenderAnti-Corruption
Gender

The gender dimensions of both the evolving state of both domestic politics in countries around the world as well as the unsettled domain of interstate relations include many positive elements, like greater awareness and action relating to gender equity but also worrisome negative elements like a broad pushback against women’s rights. The program aims to supply topical insights on these issues grounded in locally-rooted research.

research
Navigating Setbacks: Women’s Political Representation in the 2024 Super Election Year

So far, elections in 2024 have brought more setbacks than gains for women’s political representation.

· October 1, 2024
Colmena Fund for Women’s Political Power
event
Launch of Women LEAD: Women Leading Effective and Accountable Democracy in the Digital Age
July 8, 2024

On the margins of the seventy-fifth NATO summit, please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the National Democratic Institute for an event marking the launch of Women Leading Effective and Accountable Democracy in the Digital Age (Women LEAD), a new initiative from the Biden-Harris administration focused on advancing women’s political participation globally and addressing barriers to women’s leadership, both online and offline.

  • +7
event
What Strategies Work to Advance Women’s Political Power?
June 13, 2024

Globally, women remain systematically underrepresented in politics. But are current interventions to promote women’s political empowerment still fit for purpose?

  • +2
In The Media
in the media
Saskia Brechenmacher on Promoting Gender Equality Through Democracy Assistance Aid

A conversation on the evolution of democracy programs designed to encourage gender equality.

· April 16, 2024
Democracy Paradox
research
On the Front Lines: Women’s Mobilization for Democracy in an Era of Backsliding

Women play diverse roles in and exert major influence on popular movements against democratic erosion around the world, from Brazil to Hungary to India.

· March 21, 2024
book
Aiding Empowerment: Democracy Promotion and Gender Equality in Politics

International assistance for women’s political empowerment has evolved significantly over the last three decades, from a first generation of aid programs aimed at integrating women into nascent democratic institutions to a second generation focused on transforming the broader political ecosystem.

· March 20, 2024
Oxford University Press
In The Media
in the media
Women’s Roles in Anti-Authoritarian Resistance

Many autocratic leaders have understood the power of women’s political action and are taking steps to co-opt or undermine it. Those looking to support democracy should take note.

· March 5, 2024
Loop
commentary
Emissary
Kenyan Women Are Pushing for Action on Femicide. They Have a Road Map.

Movements in Argentina and South Africa offer a guide for demanding government measures to curb gender-based violence.

· February 12, 2024
In The Media
in the media
Gender Equality at the 78th UN General Assembly: Progress Made and Challenges Ahead

It is noteworthy that at a time of global fragmentation, geopolitical tension, and pushback against some gender equality goals, new coalitions are emerging that are seeking to model an alternative path forward.

· October 12, 2023
Just Security
commentary
India’s New Gender Quota Law Is a Win for Women—Mostly

Bringing more women into national and state politics could be a significant step for women’s representation, but several factors may threaten progress.

· September 26, 2023
In The Media
in the media
Abortion Rights Are Facing a Global Backlash

Despite a story of overall progress, women’s rights advocates around the world are sounding the alarm.

· August 4, 2023
World Politics Review
In The Media
in the media
New UN Security Council Resolution on “Human Fraternity” Raises Human Rights Concerns

Moreover, in its emphasis on “human fraternity,” the resolution is emblematic of a broader push among some autocratic states to reframe universal human rights frameworks in ways that place greater emphasis on state sovereignty and cultural and religious traditions.

· June 23, 2023