So far, elections in 2024 have brought more setbacks than gains for women’s political representation.
The gender dimensions of both the evolving state of both domestic politics in countries around the world as well as the unsettled domain of interstate relations include many positive elements, like greater awareness and action relating to gender equity but also worrisome negative elements like a broad pushback against women’s rights. The program aims to supply topical insights on these issues grounded in locally-rooted research.
So far, elections in 2024 have brought more setbacks than gains for women’s political representation.
On the margins of the seventy-fifth NATO summit, please join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the National Democratic Institute for an event marking the launch of Women Leading Effective and Accountable Democracy in the Digital Age (Women LEAD), a new initiative from the Biden-Harris administration focused on advancing women’s political participation globally and addressing barriers to women’s leadership, both online and offline.
Globally, women remain systematically underrepresented in politics. But are current interventions to promote women’s political empowerment still fit for purpose?
A conversation on the evolution of democracy programs designed to encourage gender equality.
Women play diverse roles in and exert major influence on popular movements against democratic erosion around the world, from Brazil to Hungary to India.
International assistance for women’s political empowerment has evolved significantly over the last three decades, from a first generation of aid programs aimed at integrating women into nascent democratic institutions to a second generation focused on transforming the broader political ecosystem.
Many autocratic leaders have understood the power of women’s political action and are taking steps to co-opt or undermine it. Those looking to support democracy should take note.
Movements in Argentina and South Africa offer a guide for demanding government measures to curb gender-based violence.
It is noteworthy that at a time of global fragmentation, geopolitical tension, and pushback against some gender equality goals, new coalitions are emerging that are seeking to model an alternative path forward.
Bringing more women into national and state politics could be a significant step for women’s representation, but several factors may threaten progress.
Despite a story of overall progress, women’s rights advocates around the world are sounding the alarm.
Moreover, in its emphasis on “human fraternity,” the resolution is emblematic of a broader push among some autocratic states to reframe universal human rights frameworks in ways that place greater emphasis on state sovereignty and cultural and religious traditions.