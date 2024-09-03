Program
Democracy, Conflict, and Governance
Global Democracy

Keeping track of the global state of democracy requires keeping a sharp analytic lens focused on multiple trends simultaneously, including democratic erosion in new or developing democracies, democratic tremors in long-established democracies, and political hardening in many autocracies. Program researchers offer a regular stream of insights on these and other related trends.

a woman putting a slip of paper into a ballot box
commentary
Emissary
How Global Democracy Is Faring in the Year of Elections

Some contests have been depressing spectacles of authoritarian control, while others offer a brighter snapshot.

· September 3, 2024
Democratic Crossroads cover
book
Democratic Crossroads: Transformations in Twenty First-Century Politics

After more than a decade of democratic regression, three major crises have acted to reshape global politics in recent years: climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic legacy, and geopolitical conflict.

· September 3, 2024
Maduro speaking at a mic and pointing upward
commentary
Emissary
Maduro’s Resilience Reflects the West’s Limited Influence in Venezuela

The president has dug in and is waiting for global attention to move elsewhere.

· August 20, 2024
In The Media
in the media
How to Understand Brazil’s Stance on Venezuela’s Election

Lula’s policy is an attempt to exert influence over Brazil’s neighbor, but the recent past suggests this may have limited effect.

· August 8, 2024
Americas Quarterly
In The Media
in the media
Democracy and Defections

Within comparative constitutional law, there is an emerging consensus that political fragmentation has weakened political parties and hindered the functioning of legislative bodies.

· July 15, 2024
International Journal of Constitutional Law
research
Misunderstanding Democratic Backsliding

Backsliding is less a result of democracies failing to deliver than of democracies failing to constrain the predatory political ambitions and methods of certain elected leaders. Policymakers and aid providers seeking to limit backsliding should tailor their diplomatic and aid interventions accordingly. 

· July 1, 2024
Journal of Democracy
In The Media
in the media
The False Economic Promise of Populism

Populists rely on big promises and false premises to sell their methods to citizens—the outcome is rarely a happy ending.

· April 14, 2024
The UnPopulist
In The Media
in the media
Why Lula Is Silent on Haiti

Brazil’s earlier intervention not only failed to secure the Caribbean nation—it is also linked to Bolsonaro’s militarization of government.

· April 1, 2024
Foreign Policy
article
Bet on Big-Tent Opposition Electoral Coalitions to Defeat Democratic Backsliding

As illiberal leaders continue to degrade democracy around the world, some pro-democracy activists and candidates are crossing ideological divides to challenge these incumbents.

· March 27, 2024
In The Media
in the media
Brazil’s Polarization Is Here to Stay Even As Politicians Have (Mostly) Dialed Down the Rhetoric

The political debate in Latin America's largest democracy looks less destructive than it used to be.

· March 4, 2024
Americas Quarterly
In The Media
in the media
Polarization as a Global Phenomenon with Jennifer McCoy

Pernicious polarization is spreading like wildfire across democracies around the world.

· February 26, 2024
American Purpose
In The Media
in the media
Divided Democracies with Tom Carothers

Democracies are divided

· February 26, 2024
CounterPol Podcast