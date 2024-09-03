Global Democracy

Some contests have been depressing spectacles of authoritarian control, while others offer a brighter snapshot.
Keeping track of the global state of democracy requires keeping a sharp analytic lens focused on multiple trends simultaneously, including democratic erosion in new or developing democracies, democratic tremors in long-established democracies, and political hardening in many autocracies. Program researchers offer a regular stream of insights on these and other related trends.
After more than a decade of democratic regression, three major crises have acted to reshape global politics in recent years: climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic legacy, and geopolitical conflict.
The president has dug in and is waiting for global attention to move elsewhere.
Lula’s policy is an attempt to exert influence over Brazil’s neighbor, but the recent past suggests this may have limited effect.
Within comparative constitutional law, there is an emerging consensus that political fragmentation has weakened political parties and hindered the functioning of legislative bodies.
Backsliding is less a result of democracies failing to deliver than of democracies failing to constrain the predatory political ambitions and methods of certain elected leaders. Policymakers and aid providers seeking to limit backsliding should tailor their diplomatic and aid interventions accordingly.
Populists rely on big promises and false premises to sell their methods to citizens—the outcome is rarely a happy ending.
Brazil’s earlier intervention not only failed to secure the Caribbean nation—it is also linked to Bolsonaro’s militarization of government.
As illiberal leaders continue to degrade democracy around the world, some pro-democracy activists and candidates are crossing ideological divides to challenge these incumbents.
The political debate in Latin America's largest democracy looks less destructive than it used to be.
Pernicious polarization is spreading like wildfire across democracies around the world.
Democracies are divided