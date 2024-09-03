Tech and Democracy

Its ambitions shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the geopolitical implications are worrying.
Comparison of the two countries’ social media environments shows how tech companies and policymakers can work to combat autocratic coercion.
Encryption and other security features have allowed those in countries with restrictions on free speech to communicate on the platform without fear of being exposed.
By removing cloud technology firm Abr Arvan from its sanctions list, the EU has set a concerning—and puzzling—precedent.
Three factors are helping to sustain Moscow’s military technology procurement efforts.
Liberal democracies can play a much greater role in setting norms and baseline conditions for the deployment of these powerful new technologies of war.
Military use of drones is surging globally. This paper argues that regional powers, particularly Iran, Israel, and Türkiye, are driving the proliferation of military drone exports due to cost efficiencies, improved capabilities, and minimal export restrictions.
The Digital Democracy Network’s contributors offer global perspectives on digital repression trends, the role of tech platforms, digital sovereignty, and the impact of geopolitics and governance on technology.
The potential impact of generative AI across politics, governance and war is enormous, and is the subject of considerable speculation informed by few hard facts.
The U.S. government should encourage competition in the satellite market by offering subsidies and commercial tax breaks, among other incentives, because in the long run, only diversification will alleviate pressure on the United States and its allies to conform to Musk’s whims.
But the United States should not be forced to act alone: Europe, Israel, and other jurisdictions should follow the Biden administration’s lead and take meaningful steps to restrict the behavior of mercenary spyware firms.
The global spyware and digital forensics industry is equipping democratic and authoritarian governments with advanced intrusive capabilities. Now, more information about this opaque industry is coming to light following an array of surveillance scandals.