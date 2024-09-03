Program
Democracy, Conflict, and Governance
Tech and Democracy

Technological change is introducing complex and highly diverse elements of change into domestic politics in countries around the globe while simultaneously reshaping the dynamics and forms of geopolitical conflict. Program researchers and associated scholars in Carnegie’s Digital Democracy Network provide probing insights to help make sense of these macro-trends.

Emissary
Why Catching Up to Starlink Is a Priority for Beijing

Its ambitions shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the geopolitical implications are worrying.

· September 3, 2024
Regulation or Repression? Government Influence on Political Content Moderation in India and Thailand

Comparison of the two countries’ social media environments shows how tech companies and policymakers can work to combat autocratic coercion.

  • Janjira Sombatpoonsiri
  • Sangeeta Mahapatra
· July 31, 2024
Thieves Are Using a Popular App to Sell Stolen Mail

Encryption and other security features have allowed those in countries with restrictions on free speech to communicate on the platform without fear of being exposed.


· May 8, 2024
Scripps News
Emissary
Hard Questions About the EU Lifting Sanctions on an Iranian Tech Company

By removing cloud technology firm Abr Arvan from its sanctions list, the EU has set a concerning—and puzzling—precedent.

  • Mahsa Alimardani
· May 2, 2024
Why Russia Has Been So Resilient to Western Export Controls

Three factors are helping to sustain Moscow’s military technology procurement efforts.

· March 11, 2024
AI in War: Can Advanced Military Technologies Be Tamed Before It’s Too Late?

Liberal democracies can play a much greater role in setting norms and baseline conditions for the deployment of these powerful new technologies of war.

· January 11, 2024
The Bulletin
How Global Demand for Military Drones is Transforming International Security and Geopolitics

Military use of drones is surging globally. This paper argues that regional powers, particularly Iran, Israel, and Türkiye, are driving the proliferation of military drone exports due to cost efficiencies, improved capabilities, and minimal export restrictions.

· December 6, 2023
Georgetown Journal of International Affairs
New Digital Dilemmas: Resisting Autocrats, Navigating Geopolitics, Confronting Platforms

The Digital Democracy Network’s contributors offer global perspectives on digital repression trends, the role of tech platforms, digital sovereignty, and the impact of geopolitics and governance on technology.

· November 29, 2023
The Consequences of Generative AI for Democracy, Governance and War

The potential impact of generative AI across politics, governance and war is enormous, and is the subject of considerable speculation informed by few hard facts.

· October 10, 2023
Global Politics and Strategy
The Answer to Starlink Is More Starlinks

The U.S. government should encourage competition in the satellite market by offering subsidies and commercial tax breaks, among other incentives, because in the long run, only diversification will alleviate pressure on the United States and its allies to conform to Musk’s whims.

· September 12, 2023
The Atlantic
Biden Cracks Down on the Spyware Scourge

But the United States should not be forced to act alone: Europe, Israel, and other jurisdictions should follow the Biden administration’s lead and take meaningful steps to restrict the behavior of mercenary spyware firms.

· July 31, 2023
Foreign Policy
Mapping the Shadowy World of Spyware and Digital Forensics Sales

The global spyware and digital forensics industry is equipping democratic and authoritarian governments with advanced intrusive capabilities. Now, more information about this opaque industry is coming to light following an array of surveillance scandals.

· March 14, 2023