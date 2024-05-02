Transatlantic Relations

Europeans still lack a common vision for how to ensure the continent’s security. Regardless of who becomes the next U.S. president, a stronger European pillar in NATO is essential.
The transatlantic relationship has been a cornerstone of the international system for over a century, but liberal democracies on both sides of the Atlantic have struggled to adequately adapt to a globalized and digitalized world and anti-liberal populist forces have threatened democratic institutions. As Europeans wonder about the United States’s political future and the U.S. failure to sufficiently address the climate emergency, and Americans worry that Europe remains politically and materially unprepared to shoulder its own security even as some in Europe fail to recognize the significance of internal and external authoritarian threats, this project examines key issues that will define the next chapter of transatlanticism.
This project is led by Daniel Baer.
Amid Russia’s aggression and uncertainty around U.S. leadership, Macron is right to call for Europe’s self-reliance in defense. To achieve it, France needs to lead by example and get all allies on board.
The release of U.S. aid to Ukraine is one of many steps necessary to contain Russian aggression. Western leaders must remind publics what is at stake and think ahead to avoid delays at every turn.
Political shifts in Europe and the United States risk deepening divisions within the EU. Leaders should make clear that investing in Ukraine’s defense is essential for securing Europe’s shared future.
Great powers around the world have entered a race for AI supremacy. In the EU, the United States, China, and India, policymakers are putting forward competing frameworks to regulate AI globally while trying to achieve technological superiority.
NATO has the tools and expertise to play a bigger role in providing Ukraine with military aid. But reaching a consensus among allies, some of whom fear further escalation, will be a challenge.
Despite achieving notable successes over its seventy-five years of existence, NATO today faces a major challenge. A change in the United States’ commitment could spell the demise of the alliance.
In a bigger NATO with waning leadership, new members could bolster a political appetite for dialogue with Russia. The alliance must prepare all members to reinforce a collective defense vision.
Amid a global race for AI supremacy, the EU seeks to set a gold standard for AI regulation and maintain a technological edge. Doing so will require navigating a crowded landscape characterized by state and corporate competition and a fragmented regulatory regime complex.
France and Central Europe have often stood on opposite sides of European foreign policy debates. But Russia’s war and Donald Trump’s shadow are making their strategic outlooks align.
Western Europeans have always held NATO’s top job. It’s time to pass the baton eastward, where governments understand the scale of the threats facing the region and the transatlantic alliance.
Defense is at the top of the policy agenda in European capitals, but the sense of urgency varies. Governments must quickly move from rhetoric to action for Europe to be able to defend itself.