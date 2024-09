Türkiye has been a key NATO ally for over 70 years and a noteworthy defense and security partner for the United States ever since, despite an often colorful bilateral relationship. Today, Turkish-U.S. relations are under strain as a result of numerous factors. This initiative aims to identify trends, challenges, and opportunities in this longstanding and important relationship, with a view to making policy recommendations that would serve the shared interests of both Türkiye and the United States.