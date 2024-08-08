Program
Global Order and Institutions
Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance

Many of the long-standing assumptions, principles, rules, norms, and institutions that structure the global economy are being called into question and reconsidered. Citizens and governments of the world are seeking greater autonomy and flexibility to advance nationally defined preferences, and many, particularly among the global majority, argue that existing frameworks of global economic governance are no longer fit for purpose, representative of today’s world, or capable of addressing pressing challenges.  

The Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance convenes thought leaders and policymakers from around the world to foster a new narrative for global economic governance and generate tangible policy reforms to usher in the post-neoliberal era. Through in-person and virtual conferences, with a special focus on North-South dialogue, as well as the publication of research and the production of policy proposals, the project aims to generate a new approach to political economy.

Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance

May 2023 Concept Document

The purpose of this initiative is to engage thought leaders from all regions in a candid, ongoing conversation on the institutions that should govern the international political economy in an era defined by two powerful if somewhat contradictory impulses. The first is a growing determination by many states and publics to pull back from—and regain control over—globalization, to better advance their domestically defined preferences, ranging from industrial policies to national security goals, social welfare aims, and ecological objectives (among others). The second is a swelling call to update existing or create entirely new multilateral frameworks to increase the voice and weight of developing nations and to better address development needs and unprecedented cross-border challenges like climate change, pandemic disease, and financial instability, including through the provision of global public goods.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a screen as she speaks on the administration's investments in climate action at Naomi Drenan Recreational Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
article
How Global Public Investment Can Support Green Industrial Strategies

The world may be moving past neoliberalism, but it is hampered by an out-of-date approach to investment. Improving the quantity and quality of international public spending is required to combat the climate emergency. 

  • Jonathan Glennie
· August 8, 2024
A display showing a chart of the German share index DAX is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 5, 2024
article
An International Financial Transactions Tax for International Public Goods

Providing and financing international public goods to cope with the global challenges in a fractured global order will require bold and innovative approaches.

  • Dr. Francisco Sagasti
· August 8, 2024
article
Strengthening Global Financial and Tax Cooperation

The time is ripe to transform global economic governance. Policymakers must seize this opportunity to overhaul development financing, reform the international monetary system, restructure sovereign debt, and improve global tax cooperation.

  • José Antonio Ocampo
· August 8, 2024
An activist of the Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) walks after painting on the Apple Store window
article
The Contribution of Wealth: How Tax Justice Can Deliver Global Public Goods

Pressure is growing to raise taxes on the world’s superrich, and the United Nations has an opportunity to turn this momentum into irreversible change. 

  • Hassan Damluji
· August 8, 2024
solar energy plant in rural area of Brazil
article
Political Barriers to Decarbonization in Brazil: The Persistence of Neoliberalism

After four years of a neoliberal government that dismantled environmental regulations in Brazil, the country is once again transitioning toward a state-led model of development. But entrenched domestic interests may thwart a more sustainable path.

  • Daniela Campello
· July 31, 2024
Quarry and mountain in Brazil
article
Why It Is So Hard for Latin America to Move Away from Neoliberalism and Neoextractivism: The Case of Brazil

Lula’s current progressive administration is unable to give up neoextractivism, as giving up on commodity-led growth would likely invite an economic and social disaster.

  • Marcos Nobre
· July 31, 2024
article
The Resurgence of Industrial Policies and Their Commercial Adequacy: A Perspective from the South

The international community faces a new economic paradigm. The multilateral system must become more flexible in its attitude toward and treatment of industrial policies.

  • Julen Berasaluce Iza
· July 31, 2024
A man reads his phone during the annual Spring Meetings at the IMF headquarters on April 15, 2024 in Washington, DC.
article
The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization: Reform Challenges

Fundamental questions complicate any steps to reforming these global economic institutions: Are they fully devoted and uniquely equipped to deal with development?

  • Tana Johnson
· July 24, 2024
Steel plant at IJmuiden on the north coast of the Netherlands with clouds of Cardon Dioxide coming out of towers from the combustion of natural gas.
article
Employment and International Migration in a Reimagined Global Economic Governance

Global economic governance needs to address climate change, global demographics, and digital transformations to ensure that economic benefits are evenly distributed.

  • Ibrahim Awad
· July 24, 2024
Container Cargo freight ship Terminal in Hongkong, China
article
The Bretton Woods Moment—and Its Necessary Replacement

Global economic governance has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of multiple shocks. Yet its failure to confront challenges like climate change risks further disorder.

  • Miles Kahler
· July 24, 2024
article
Ordering Principles for Reviving Global Economic Governance

Climate policy must go beyond purely economic targets. Effective policymaking must also mobilize societies because success depends on their solidarity and agency.

  • Dennis Snower
· July 17, 2024
article
Global Economic Governance: What’s “Growth” Got to Do with It?

An obsession with growth has generated massive inequality, undermined global economic stability, and weakened faith in democracy. Reversing these trends requires reining in the power of financial capital and managing global trade flows.

  • Ann Pettifor
· July 17, 2024