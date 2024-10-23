Managing Global (Dis)Order

The Carnegie Endowment and the British Academy have launched a multiyear initiative on “Global (Dis)Order”. Its purpose is to shed light on the dynamics of global turbulence and identify effective policy responses that will promote a more secure, prosperous, equitable, resilient, and sustainable future for humanity. To advance this research and policy agenda, Carnegie and the Academy have established four working groups comprising prominent scholars and practitioners from around the world. These focus on: (i) understanding the changing dynamics of global order; (ii) advancing prosperity in a fragmenting world economy; (iii) managing transnational and planetary challenges; and (iv) reducing global violence and insecurity.