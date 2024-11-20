Program
Global Order and Institutions
HomeInnovations in MultilateralismReimagining Economic Governance
Reimagining Global Economic Governance

While neoliberal economic orthodoxy has generated great wealth, it has also increased inequality, hollowed out community, and despoiled the environment. Our team fosters North-South dialogue on reimagined rules and institutions of global economic governance capable of delivering equitable, inclusive, and sustainable growth and providing global public goods.

collection
Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance

The Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance convenes thought leaders and policymakers from around the world to foster a new narrative for global economic governance and generate tangible policy reforms to usher in the post-neoliberal era. Through in-person and virtual conferences, with a special focus on North-South dialogue, as well as the publication of research and the production of policy proposals, the project aims to generate a new approach to political economy.

Learn more
Two shadowed people shine a bright flashlight on the ground as they walk through a dark night. Dawn breaks on the horizon line
article
Overcoming the North-South Divide in Global Migration Governance

Although migration policy trends in Global North and South countries diverge, the two hemispheres both stand to benefit from a more open labor market and more cohesive global migration governance.

  • Alan Hirsch
Photograph of a security guard standing in front of the African Union logo in the union's main plenary hall.
article
African Strategies to Combat Illicit Financial Flows

To safeguard its financial resources, the continent needs a cohesive strategy for promoting international tax cooperation.

  • Nara Monkam
paper
Reimagining Global Economic Governance: African and Global Perspectives

Demand is growing for more representative and equitable global institutions that are capable of managing the risks and opportunities of interdependence—such as accelerating climate change and rapid technological innovation.

collection
Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance

The Carnegie Working Group on Reimagining Global Economic Governance convenes thought leaders and policymakers from around the world to foster a new narrative for global economic governance and generate tangible policy reforms to usher in the post-neoliberal era. Through in-person and virtual conferences, with a special focus on North-South dialogue, as well as the publication of research and the production of policy proposals, the project aims to generate a new approach to political economy.

Learn more
Two shadowed people shine a bright flashlight on the ground as they walk through a dark night. Dawn breaks on the horizon line
article
Overcoming the North-South Divide in Global Migration Governance

Although migration policy trends in Global North and South countries diverge, the two hemispheres both stand to benefit from a more open labor market and more cohesive global migration governance.

  • Alan Hirsch
Photograph of a security guard standing in front of the African Union logo in the union's main plenary hall.
article
African Strategies to Combat Illicit Financial Flows

To safeguard its financial resources, the continent needs a cohesive strategy for promoting international tax cooperation.

  • Nara Monkam
paper
Reimagining Global Economic Governance: African and Global Perspectives

Demand is growing for more representative and equitable global institutions that are capable of managing the risks and opportunities of interdependence—such as accelerating climate change and rapid technological innovation.

Two shadowed people shine a bright flashlight on the ground as they walk through a dark night. Dawn breaks on the horizon line
article
Overcoming the North-South Divide in Global Migration Governance

Although migration policy trends in Global North and South countries diverge, the two hemispheres both stand to benefit from a more open labor market and more cohesive global migration governance.

  • Alan Hirsch
· November 20, 2024
Photograph of a security guard standing in front of the African Union logo in the union's main plenary hall.
article
African Strategies to Combat Illicit Financial Flows

To safeguard its financial resources, the continent needs a cohesive strategy for promoting international tax cooperation.

  • Nara Monkam
· November 12, 2024
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks about "Bretton Woods After 75: Rethinking International Cooperation", during the IMF - World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019.
paper
What Is Bretton Woods? The Contested Pasts and Potential Futures of International Economic Order

Calls for a new Bretton Woods elide considerable disagreement. There are many competing views of the post-1945 international economic order, and each generates alternative understanding of how Bretton Woods should guide today’s proposed reforms.

  • Matthew Hamilton
· October 22, 2024
article
BRICS Expansion, the G20, and the Future of World Order

With the addition of new members in BRICS+, the group of emerging powers will be more globally representative­—but also face more internal divisions.

· October 9, 2024
event
Trade Intervention for Freer Trade: A Conversation with Michael Pettis
October 3, 2024

A new paper, Trade Intervention for Freer Trade, Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior fellow in at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Erica Hogan, a research assistant in the Carnegie Global Order and Institutions program, assess policies that could create a new global trading system that preserves the freedom of nations to direct their economies while harnessing the benefits of trade. Please join Stewart Patrick, director of the Global Order and Institutions Program, for a conversation with Michael Pettis on these and other issues.

Global trade
paper
Trade Intervention for Freer Trade

By targeting specific trade violations rather than balanced flows, global trade policy has been focusing on the wrong outcome. New trade rules are needed to create an international trading system in which comparative advantage allocates production.

· October 3, 2024
wide shot of a large, ornate meeting room with someone speaking
commentary
Emissary
The Good—and Bad—News About the UN’s Summit of the Future

The vast majority of UN member states still support multilateral cooperation, but disagreement over the scope of reform has been a major flashpoint.

· September 19, 2024
paper
Reimagining Global Economic Governance: African and Global Perspectives

Demand is growing for more representative and equitable global institutions that are capable of managing the risks and opportunities of interdependence—such as accelerating climate change and rapid technological innovation.

· September 16, 2024
article
Strengthening Global Financial and Tax Cooperation

The time is ripe to transform global economic governance. Policymakers must seize this opportunity to overhaul development financing, reform the international monetary system, restructure sovereign debt, and improve global tax cooperation.

  • José Antonio Ocampo
· August 8, 2024
US Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a screen as she speaks on the administration's investments in climate action at Naomi Drenan Recreational Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
article
How Global Public Investment Can Support Green Industrial Strategies

The world may be moving past neoliberalism, but it is hampered by an out-of-date approach to investment. Improving the quantity and quality of international public spending is required to combat the climate emergency. 

  • Jonathan Glennie
· August 8, 2024
An activist of the Association for the Taxation of financial Transactions and Citizen's Action (ATTAC) walks after painting on the Apple Store window
article
The Contribution of Wealth: How Tax Justice Can Deliver Global Public Goods

Pressure is growing to raise taxes on the world’s superrich, and the United Nations has an opportunity to turn this momentum into irreversible change. 

  • Hassan Damluji
· August 8, 2024
A display showing a chart of the German share index DAX is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 5, 2024
article
An International Financial Transactions Tax for International Public Goods

Providing and financing international public goods to cope with the global challenges in a fractured global order will require bold and innovative approaches.

  • Dr. Francisco Sagasti
· August 8, 2024