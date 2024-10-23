Revitalizing the United Nations

This workstream focuses on the enduring centrality, current limitations, and potential revival of the United Nations as the premier institution of global order and the ultimate foundation for international peace and security. Eight decades after its founding, the UN shares space with hundreds of multilateral and multistakeholder bodies. None of these erstwhile competitors, however, can match the UN’s universal membership, legally binding Charter, and monopoly over the legitimization of armed force. We identify priorities for reform, including of the Security Council, that can help the UN meet the challenges and adapt to the realities of the twenty-first century.