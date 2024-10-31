Proliferation News 10/31/24

Toby Dalton and Ariel (Eli) Levite | Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Israel’s military attack against Iran’s air defense and missile programs on October 26—retaliation for Iran’s missile barrage against Israel earlier this month—leaves Tehran exposed to further strikes and may have stalled its ability to weaponize its nuclear program temporarily. However, even if Iran is now more vulnerable, it may also be more determined to go nuclear down the road—something Iranian officials have previous warned that they might decide to do.

Kim Hjelmgaard | USA Today

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew for its longest ever recorded flight time and with a theoretical range capable of striking the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan's militaries reported Thursday. It marked North Korea's first ICBM launch since December and comes as the reclusive nuclear-armed country may be seeking to grab U.S. attention ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Jason Arunn Murugesu and Jennie Dennett | BBC

Two people were taken to hospital after a "significant fire" broke out at the BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness. The blaze at the site, where the UK's nuclear submarines are built, was reported at 00:44 GMT on Wednesday. Those taken to hospital were thought to be suffering from smoke inhalation and have since been released, BAE confirmed, with everyone "accounted for". Cumbria Police said there was "no nuclear risk". An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Natasha Bertrand | CNN

North Korea is “very likely to ask” Moscow for advanced technology related to nuclear weapons in exchange for deploying troops to help Russia in its war against Ukraine, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun said at the Pentagon on Wednesday. North Korea will likely request Russian technology transfers relating to tactical nuclear weapons, the advancement of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance satellites and nuclear submarines, Kim said, speaking through a translator alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Trevelyan | Reuters

Russia test-fired missiles over distances of thousands of miles on Tuesday to simulate a "massive" nuclear response to an enemy first strike. "Given the growing geopolitical tensions and the emergence of new external threats and risks, it is important to have modern and constantly ready-to-use strategic forces," President Vladimir Putin said as he announced the exercise. It took place at a critical moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, after weeks of Russian signals to the West that Moscow will respond if the United States and its allies allow Kyiv to fire longer-range missiles deep into Russia.

Julian Borger | The Guardian

Non-proliferation groups are urging the UK government to make a late about-turn on plans to vote alongside France, Russia and North Korea against a UN resolution to study the effects of nuclear war. In a debate on Friday, a UN general assembly committee will discuss a resolution to create an international panel of scientific experts to examine the global impact of different nuclear conflict scenarios.The resolution, drafted by Ireland and New Zealand, is expected to be overwhelmingly approved by the committee and then later by the full assembly. Diplomats involved in preparations for the vote say the US and China are expected to abstain but that the UK, France, Russia and North Korea had indicated they were likely to vote against.

