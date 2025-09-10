Proliferation News 10/9/25

Robyn Dixon and Natalia Abbakumova | The Washington Post

A top Russian Foreign Ministry official cautioned President Donald Trump’s administration Wednesday against giving Ukraine access to long-range Tomahawk missiles that could hit targets deep within Russia in the latest in a series of warnings that suggest a degree of annoyance in Moscow toward the U.S. leader… The U.S. administration has not even said if it would sell the Tomahawks to Ukraine, although Trump said on Monday that he had “sort of” made a decision but wanted to know how Kyiv would use the weapons.





Guy Faulconbridge and Anastasia Teterevleva | Reuters/Yahoo

Russia's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a move to withdraw from a landmark agreement with the United States aimed at reducing vast stockpiles of weapons-grade plutonium left over from thousands of Cold War nuclear warheads. The Plutonium Management and Disposition Agreement (PMDA), signed in 2000, committed both the United States and Russia to dispose of at least 34 tonnes of weapons-grade plutonium each, which U.S. officials said would have been enough for as many as 17,000 nuclear warheads.





Park Boram | Yonhap News

Russia's ruling United Russia party on Thursday expressed "firm support" for measures taken by North Korea to bolster its defense capabilities in a joint statement with the regime's ruling party, the North's state media reported. Ri Hi-yong, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, and Vladimir Yakushev, United Russia's secretary-general, signed the joint statement on behalf of their parties, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.





Reuters/Yahoo

A top Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Russia would swiftly carry out a nuclear test if the United States did so, noting that the U.S. had been working to get its testing infrastructure ready, the state RIA news agency reported. President Vladimir Putin said in October that Russia would carry out a nuclear test if another nuclear power did so after saying that Moscow had seen signs that an unnamed country was preparing to conduct such tests.





Chris Barncard | University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering

Nuclear security specialist Sébastien Philippe, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, has been awarded a 2025 MacArthur Fellowship. Often referred to as “genius grants,” the fellowships are presented by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to individuals based on their exceptional creativity, dedication to their pursuits and the potential for their work to benefit society… The MacArthur Foundation noted the multidisciplinary nature of Philippe’s studies of the environmental impact of nuclear weapons tests by France and the United States.





Chaunie Brusie | Mom.com