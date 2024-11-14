Proliferation News 11/14/24

AlJazeera

Iran is willing to negotiate with the United Nations atomic watchdog over its compliance with safeguards on its nuclear programme but will not do so “under pressure and intimidation”, the country’s top diplomat says. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Thursday, describing their interaction as “important and straightforward” in a post on X.

William Gallo | Voice of America

These concerns have emboldened voices within South Korea calling for an independent nuclear arsenal – a proposal that has moved into the mainstream under Yoon’s administration. The latest high-profile figure to embrace the idea is Park Jin, who served as Yoon’s foreign minister until earlier this year. In an interview this week with a South Korean news outlet, Park stated that South Korea must "seriously consider all possible security options, including potentially acquiring nuclear capabilities," if Trump resumes threats to withdraw U.S. troops. South Korea’s nuclear armament also has gained traction in U.S. policy circles, particularly with a growing number of former Trump officials. Trump himself even proposed the idea during his first presidential campaign, though not as president.

Brendan Cole | Newsweek

Ukraine has said it is not considering developing nuclear weapons as a security measure, following reports that suggested it could create a bomb quickly. Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, responded to claims that Kyiv could develop a nuclear bomb within months if U.S. support for Ukraine dried up under the incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized Washington aid for Kyiv.

Nadine Yousif | BBC

Uranium is making a comeback thanks to a renewed focus on nuclear energy as a climate crisis solution. Canada, rich with high-grade deposits, could become a nuclear “superpower”. But can its potential be realised? NexGen, whose project is located in Canada's remote, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, is now worth nearly $4bn (£2.98bn), despite the fact that the mine won’t be commercially operational until at least 2028. If fully cleared by regulators, NexGen’s project alone could push Canada to become the world’s largest producer of uranium over the coming decade, knocking Kazakhstan out of the number one spot.

VANESSA GERA | Associated Press

U.S. and Polish officials inaugurated a NATO missile defense base in northern Poland on Wednesday, with Polish officials welcoming it as a significant step in securing the country and the NATO alliance at a time of war in neighboring Ukraine. The U.S. missile defense base, which is being integrated into NATO’s defenses, was originally planned under U.S. President George W. Bush as a way to protect Europe from ballistic threats from Iran. Poland, however, has always seen it as a form of U.S. protection in case of Russia aggression, fears that have grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin protested the plan from the start, and on Wednesday denounced the base as a challenge to its own military potential that would require measures “to ensure parity.”

Jessica T Mathews | The Guardian

With tensions among the great powers at a post-cold war high, a new nuclear arms race is beginning. This one will be far more dangerous than the first. It will be a three-sided race – now including China – and thus much more unstable than a two-sided one. And it will be amplified by the advent of cyberweapons, AI, the possible weaponisation of space, the ability to locate submarines deep in the ocean and other technological advances.



