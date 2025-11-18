Proliferation News 11/18/25

Choe Sang-Hun | The New York Times

South Korean officials pleased President Trump last month by presenting him with their nation’s highest honor and a replica of a gold crown. The next day he had a surprise for his hosts. He gave the green light to South Korea’s long-cherished dream of deploying nuclear-powered attack submarines. But the two nations have yet to sort out thorny issues such as where to build the subs, in the United States or in South Korea. It is also unclear how their enriched uranium fuel will be supplied.

President Donald Trump’s announcement this month that the United States would restart nuclear weapons testing on an “equal basis” with other nations — alluding to unverified claims that Moscow and Beijing are conducting secret tests and suggesting the U.S. will revive programs abandoned in the early 1990s — has sowed confusion among the world’s nuclear powers and revived echoes of the Cold War arms race. ... In far western Xinjiang, satellite imagery and expert analysis show that China is rapidly expanding a historic nuclear test site, where it conducted its first atomic bomb test in 1964.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), one of North Korea’s main state-controlled media outlets, denounced the recently made agreement and joint fact sheet between the leaders of the United States and South Korea. The roughly 3,800-word statement was issued on November 18 – five days after the U.S. and South Korea jointly published a fact sheet elaborating the agreements made between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during their summit meetings in the past months. The highlight of the joint fact sheet was the both sides’ confirmation that the U.S. had approved the South building nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants have reduced their output after a key electrical substation was damaged during a Russian airstrike on the night of November 7, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on November 17. The substation is considered a crucial component of Ukraine’s power grid, responsible for transforming and regulating voltage to ensure reliable electricity transmission. For nuclear facilities, such infrastructure is essential to maintain external power supplies needed for critical safety and cooling systems.

The Trump administration wants to churn dirt on a bevy of new nuclear power plants. Electric utilities that power America have different plans. Despite forecasts for spiking electricity use and pledges from the Department of Energy to bolster nuclear power, utilities aren’t inking contracts to build new plants with the large-scale, light-water reactors that have fueled American homes and businesses for decades.

