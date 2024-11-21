Proliferation News 11/21/24

Kevin Shalvey, Patrick Reevell, Luis Martinez, and Molly Nagle | ABC News

Russia on Thursday launched what officials in Kyiv said was an intercontinental ballistic missile toward southeastern Ukraine, but a U.S. official told ABC News that Russia launched "an experimental medium-range ballistic missile against Ukraine" near Dnipro. The official said the United States briefed Ukraine and other close allies and partners in recent days on Russia's possible use of this weapon in order to help them prepare. According to the official, Russia likely only possesses "a handful" of these experimental missiles.

Reuters

Russia said on Thursday that a new U.S. ballistic missile defence base in northern Poland will lead to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger, but Warsaw said "threats" from Moscow only strengthened the argument for NATO defences. The air defence base, situated in the town of Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, part of a broader NATO missile shield, was opened on Nov. 13. "This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilising actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic Alliance in the strategic sphere," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

John Feng | Newsweek

Nuclear powers should show more restraint, the Chinese government said on Wednesday in response to President Vladimir Putin's approval of a new doctrine for the use of Russia's sizable stockpile of nuclear weapons. "Under the current situation, all relevant parties need to remain calm and restrained and jointly seek deescalation and lower strategic risks through dialogue and consultation," Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Steven Erlanger | The New York Times

Three key European nations and the United States have moved to censure Iran over its secretive nuclear program, hoping to shore up the credibility of the world’s nuclear watchdog before Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House. The United States and the three European nations involved — Britain, France and Germany — put forward a resolution on Tuesday condemning Iran for its consistent refusal to answer questions from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear monitoring organization, about its nuclear enrichment program.

Patrick Wintour | The Guardian

Iran has offered to keep its stock of uranium enriched up to 60% – below the purity levels required to make a nuclear bomb – the head of the UN nuclear inspectorate, Rafael Grossi, has confirmed amid the threat of restored European sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear activities. “I think this is … a concrete step in the right direction. We have a fact which has been verified by us. It is the first time Iran has agreed to take a different path,” Grossi said in Vienna on Tuesday.

JONATHAN MATTISE | AP News

A supplier of fuel for nuclear power plants announced a $60 million expansion in Tennessee on Wednesday, promising to resume and grow its manufacturing of high-tech centrifuges there to enrich uranium at its facility in Ohio. The expansion by Centrus Energy at its massive facility in Oak Ridge comes as the U.S. ramps up its reliance on nuclear power as a climate change solution. The Tennessee facility, which stretches 440,000 square feet, is where they make and test 40-foot-high centrifuges that will be transported to the company’s enrichment facility in Piketon, Ohio. The company gave reporters a tour Wednesday, showing off the centrifuges but covering other classified equipment with tarps.



